KP Govt announces Rs 7m indiscriminate package for frontline corona affected health workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in the chair Thursday approved an indiscriminate assistance package of Rs 7 million for all frontline corona affected health workers from Grade 1 to 22.

KP Government spokesman Ajmal Wazir told a press briefing after the meeting that any frontline health worker if gets infected with coronavirus in the line of duty would get Rs 7 million assistance from the government regardless of his/her grade.

The cabinet after reviewing situation of corona pandemic in the province, decided to extend public holidays till May 15 and decided that meanwhile all hotels, restaurants, fast food outlets, tourists' spots, inter provincial and inter district public transport would remain closed till further order. The cabinet also ban on meeting with prisoners in jails.

The cabinet relaxed time limit for dairy shops and allow to keep their shop or business opened after 4.pm. Similarly, the cabinet approved drafting of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and terms and conditions before allowing cattle markets to operate.

The cabinet approved KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance under which the affectees of any epidemic would be kept in isolation, public meetings would be banned, screening of persons, imposition of ban on travel within and outside the province would be made mandatory by the government.

Under the ordinance the head of affected family, health worker, educational institute, public transport, restaurants and hotels would be bound to inform the government in case contraction of infection by any person under his command.

In case of outbreak of any epidemic, the government would give legal cover to provide relief to masses, he said adding that educational institutions would give 20 percent discount in fees exceeding Rs 6000 and 10 percent on fees below Rs 6,000.

Similarly, an owner would not expel his/her tenant for at-least three months in case of non-payment of agreed rent amount and in case the emergency lingers the period could be further extended.

KP Cabinet approved draft of KP Forensic Science Agency Bill 2020 under which a Forensic Science Agency would be set up with a view to give expert opinions related to forensic materials including documents, equipment and etc for matters related to judiciary.

The draft bill proposed that a committee to be headed by Chief Secretary KP would be established to recommend appointment of Director General of the agency.

KP Cabinet approved setting up of special courts to hear the cognizable crimes under "KP Control of Narcotics Act 2019". The courts of District and Session Judges, Additional District and Session Judges, and First Class Judicial Magistrates would act as special courts.

KP cabinet approved rules 2019 for identification of Local Council constituencies. The election commission would soon start work on new Constituencies after the approval, Ajmal said.

Similarly, the cabinet approved Local Government Act 2013 with a few amendments and directed to reconsider some amendments and present in next cabinet meeting for approval.

The cabinet approved to delay the local government elections due to corona pandemic situation and decided to hold the polls as soon as the situation gets improved.

KP cabinet exempted 120 small businesses from licensing, inspection and any other kind of fee with a view to promote the small businesses and benefit the persons attached with these professions.

The cabinet approved to give full perks and privileges to part time Khasadar as admissible to full time Khasadar official.