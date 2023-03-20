UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Announces Rs.19.77bn Ramazan Flour Package

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 09:20 PM

KP Govt announces Rs.19.77bn Ramazan flour package

KP Caretaker Minister for Food and Irrigation, Fazal Elahi has said that despite financial hardships, the provincial government as per directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a package of Rs.19.77 billion for the provision of free flour to the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for food and Irrigation, Fazal Elahi has said that despite financial hardships, the provincial government as per directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a package of Rs.19.77 billion for the provision of free flour to the people.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that about 92% population of the province will take benefit of the package. Caretaker Minister for Information, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Secretary Food Abid Wazir was also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that more than 17.2 million kilograms of flour bags will be distributed among the deserving families of the province during the month of Ramadan.

He said that under this system, 57,50,000 registered families with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will provided free official flour.

Elaborating further details of the Ramazan Relief Package, the Secretary Food KP Abid Wazir said that over 7,600 sale points would be established for the distribution of the package out of which 6000 sale points would be established by Food Department and district administration while the remaining 1600 points would be operated by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

He said that under the package every deserving family will get three bags of 10 kilograms flour and they would have to present their original copy of their National Identity Card at the sale point and any member of the family can collect it.

Explaining eligibility for the package, he said that all those deserving families, whose Names are not registered under BISP should visit their nearby office of the programme to register themselves within a period of 24 hours.

Furthermore, he said that any family can also get information about eligibility through sending their NIC number on Marastiyal App from online play store.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Sale Jamal Shah Family All From Government Billion Million Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wh ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wheat farm in Mleiha

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registratio ..

Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registrations for SCRF 2023

13 minutes ago
 Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

29 minutes ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

30 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

29 minutes ago
 54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.