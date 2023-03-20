KP Govt announces Rs.19.77bn Ramazan flour package

KP Caretaker Minister for Food and Irrigation, Fazal Elahi has said that despite financial hardships, the provincial government as per directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a package of Rs.19.77 billion for the provision of free flour to the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for food and Irrigation, Fazal Elahi has said that despite financial hardships, the provincial government as per directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a package of Rs.19.77 billion for the provision of free flour to the people.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that about 92% population of the province will take benefit of the package. Caretaker Minister for Information, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Secretary Food Abid Wazir was also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that more than 17.2 million kilograms of flour bags will be distributed among the deserving families of the province during the month of Ramadan.

He said that under this system, 57,50,000 registered families with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will provided free official flour.

Elaborating further details of the Ramazan Relief Package, the Secretary Food KP Abid Wazir said that over 7,600 sale points would be established for the distribution of the package out of which 6000 sale points would be established by Food Department and district administration while the remaining 1600 points would be operated by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

He said that under the package every deserving family will get three bags of 10 kilograms flour and they would have to present their original copy of their National Identity Card at the sale point and any member of the family can collect it.

Explaining eligibility for the package, he said that all those deserving families, whose Names are not registered under BISP should visit their nearby office of the programme to register themselves within a period of 24 hours.

Furthermore, he said that any family can also get information about eligibility through sending their NIC number on Marastiyal App from online play store.