KP Govt Announces Rs1mln For Journalists Died Of Coronavirus-Advisor To Chief Minister On Information Ajmal Wazir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 03:04 PM

KP Govt announces Rs1mln for journalists died of coronavirus-Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir here Saturday announced one million rupees as a compensation amount for those journalists died due to coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir here Saturday announced one million rupees as a compensation amount for those journalists died due to coronavirus.

He said two hundred and seventy-five quarantine centres have been established having capacity of eighteen thousand patients across the province.

Talking to media men, he said the government has also set up one hundred and ten isolation centres for three thousand affected patients of coronavirus.

The advisor said special attention is being given to protect the people health from fatal disease of coronavirus.

He said the health staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics are the real heroes of nation who are working on frontline in this critical time.

