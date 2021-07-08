KP govt announces rules for private buildings, housing societies

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday announced rules and regulations for commercial and residential buildings including private sector housing societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday announced rules and regulations for commercial and residential buildings including private sector housing societies.

Under rules and regulations, the Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) Department has banned the advertisements of all those commercial and residential buildings and housing societies lacking formal no objection certificate (NoC) of the authorities concerned on print and electronic media, said a handout issued here.

The rules and regulations is the protection of the people for making investment in fraudulent and illegal housing societies and protection of the investment of people.

The obtaining of NoC from concerned Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and authorities by the sponsors and promoters of private sector housing societies, commercial and residential buildings had been made mandatory.

The print and electronic media have also been asked to avoid the publicizing of such schemes. In this connection, private construction companies have been directed for highlighting the location, NoC and registration number along with date and name of the concerned TMA and LLA.