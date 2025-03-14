KP Govt Announces Successful Commissioning Of 10.2MW Jabori Hydropower Project
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 08:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has proudly announced the successful commissioning of the 10.2 MW Jabori Hydropower Project in District Mansehra, marking a significant achievement in the province's pursuit of clean energy, economic growth, and sustainable development.
Despite facing regulatory delays, security challenges, and procedural hurdles, the KP Government demonstrated resilience and innovation to ensure the project's completion, said an official release issued here on Friday.
Key milestones of the project included securing approvals from NTDC, CPPAG, NEPRA, and PESCO, addressing the security concerns of Chinese engineers who were instrumental in achieving the Commercial Operation date (COD), and engaging a third-party national professional team for technical validation at no extra cost.
The project successfully achieved its COD on March 2, 2025.
The Jabori Hydropower Project is expected to add 71.1 GWh of renewable electricity annually to Pakistan's national grid, generate approximately Rs 440 million per year in revenue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and enhance the country’s energy security and economic stability.
This project further strengthens KP’s position as a leader in renewable energy development in Pakistan.
The successful completion of the Jabori Hydropower Project stands as a testament to the visionary leadership of the KP Government and its unwavering commitment to harnessing renewable energy for a cleaner, greener, and energy-secure Pakistan.
Recent Stories
King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stockholm
PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi
HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi
Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore air ..
Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan
Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth
Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign
National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza
ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan
WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank
Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt announces successful commissioning of 10.2MW Jabori Hydropower Project6 minutes ago
-
Salik reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure labour rights, social justice25 minutes ago
-
LHC warns of emergency measures over delayed water meter installation25 minutes ago
-
PA passes Punjab Forensic Science Authority Bill 2025, two other bills25 minutes ago
-
Railway Police written exam for constable, lady constable, ASI to be held on Sunday35 minutes ago
-
Superintendent caught red-handed with bribe at Ferozewala examination centre35 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept takes action against private security company after guard shoots at citizen35 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests notorious fugitive in Lahore35 minutes ago
-
Govt to support business community to increase investment, exports: PM36 minutes ago
-
PTI must focus on saving country, not one individual: Azma Bukhari45 minutes ago
-
DC reviews educational facilities, examination arrangements45 minutes ago
-
Gulshan Town assigns volunteers to regulate traffic during Ramazan45 minutes ago