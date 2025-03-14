KP Govt announces successful commissioning of 10.2MW Jabori Hydropower Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has proudly announced the successful commissioning of the 10.2 MW Jabori Hydropower Project in District Mansehra, marking a significant achievement in the province's pursuit of clean energy, economic growth, and sustainable development.

Despite facing regulatory delays, security challenges, and procedural hurdles, the KP Government demonstrated resilience and innovation to ensure the project's completion, said an official release issued here on Friday.

Key milestones of the project included securing approvals from NTDC, CPPAG, NEPRA, and PESCO, addressing the security concerns of Chinese engineers who were instrumental in achieving the Commercial Operation date (COD), and engaging a third-party national professional team for technical validation at no extra cost.

The project successfully achieved its COD on March 2, 2025.

The Jabori Hydropower Project is expected to add 71.1 GWh of renewable electricity annually to Pakistan's national grid, generate approximately Rs 440 million per year in revenue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and enhance the country’s energy security and economic stability.

This project further strengthens KP’s position as a leader in renewable energy development in Pakistan.

The successful completion of the Jabori Hydropower Project stands as a testament to the visionary leadership of the KP Government and its unwavering commitment to harnessing renewable energy for a cleaner, greener, and energy-secure Pakistan.