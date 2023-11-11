KP Govt announces three-day mourning

Due to the sudden death of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, the provincial government has announced a three-day mourning period with deep sorrow and regret

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Due to the sudden death of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, the provincial government has announced a three-day mourning period with deep sorrow and regret.

Mourning was announced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from November 11 to 13, 2023.

The national flag of Pakistan will be flown at half-mast on all government offices and buildings of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the said period.

All Government offices will remain open on Monday, November 13, 2023.