KP Govt Announces Three-day Mourning

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Due to the sudden death of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, the provincial government has announced a three-day mourning period with deep sorrow and regret

Mourning was announced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from November 11 to 13, 2023.

The national flag of Pakistan will be flown at half-mast on all government offices and buildings of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the said period.

All Government offices will remain open on Monday, November 13, 2023.

