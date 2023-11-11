Open Menu

KP Govt Announces Three Days Mourning Over Azam Khan's Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

KP govt announces three days mourning over Azam Khan's demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government here on Saturday announced three days of official mourning over the sudden death of Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Azam Khan.

The government announced official mourning from November 11–13 in KP, where the national flag would be hoisted half mast, according to an official statement here.

However, all government offices would remain open on November 13.

