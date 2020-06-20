UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Announces To Improve Conditions Of 26,000 Schools

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Friday announced to improve conditions of 26,000 schools during fiscal year 2020-21.

Presenting second budget 2020-21 of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Government, Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra said that 21 new teachers were being recruited to address problem of teachers shortage in remote areas.

He said additional 3,000 ASDEOs and 3,000 schools leaders would be recruited for effective schools management besides financial resources would be provided for purchase of tablets for training of teachers for education of students in wake of COVID-19.

Likewise, 1210 schools would be uplifted and upgradation of 534 schools was underway, the Minister said, adding 300 new schools would be constructed in the province.

The Finance Minister said Rs1 billion were allocated for public sector universities and Rs500 million for establishment of Pak-Austria Fachashule Institute at Haripur, Rs110.6 million for UET Swat and Rs1.3 billion for construction of 74 Govt colleges.

