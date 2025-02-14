Open Menu

KP Govt Announces To Recruit 16,247 Teachers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister and with the efforts of the Provincial Minister for Education, has decided to recruit 16,247 teachers to promote quality education.

An official communique issued here Friday said that these recruitment aimed to enhance the standard of education while also creating employment opportunities for the youth.

He said the details of district-wise allocated posts are available on the Education Department’s official Website and social media accounts.

APP/adi

