KP Govt Announces To Recruit 16,247 Teachers
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister and with the efforts of the Provincial Minister for Education, has decided to recruit 16,247 teachers to promote quality education.
An official communique issued here Friday said that these recruitment aimed to enhance the standard of education while also creating employment opportunities for the youth.
He said the details of district-wise allocated posts are available on the Education Department’s official Website and social media accounts.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Murree reviews 'Suthra Punjab' campaign5 minutes ago
-
KP Govt announces to recruit 16,247 teachers6 minutes ago
-
HEC issues revised curricula for Zoology degrees6 minutes ago
-
DIG takes notice of two hindu traders being injured16 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs MEPCO official for bribe35 minutes ago
-
Youth kills brother’s wife35 minutes ago
-
UAF launches campaign to promote healthy diet35 minutes ago
-
PM emphasises need to further strengthen collaboration with UN in climate change, development35 minutes ago
-
Toll Tax on unfinished sections of Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar Highway to be waived: Aleem Khan36 minutes ago
-
Body recovered, 4 persons arrested36 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister reviews 'Development Projects':45 minutes ago
-
Godown sealed for storing 1500 kg sugar bags:46 minutes ago