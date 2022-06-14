KP Govt announces to regularize 63k employees

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has announced to regularized services of 63,000 employees during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Taimur Salim Jhagra, Finance Minister in his budget speech said that 675 doctors would be regularized from July 1, 2022.

He said 58,000 teachers would also be regularized. Besides, he said 4,079 employees of 128 projects would be permanent soon.