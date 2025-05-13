Open Menu

KP Govt Announces Two-year Exemption On Mountaineering Tax

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM

KP Govt announces two-year exemption on mountaineering tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a two-year exemption on mountaineering tax to promote adventure tourism and mountaineering in the province.

According to the Director General of the Tourism Authority, the tax exemption applies specifically to peaks in the Hindukush mountain range.

The decision coincides with the 75th anniversary of the first successful summit of Tirich Mir, the highest peak in the range.

In recognition of this milestone, the year 2025 has been declared as the "Year of Tirich Mir."

The DG Tourism Authority stated that the mountaineering tax waiver will be effective from 2025 to 2026, and is expected to boost tourism and attract local and international climbers to the region.

“This initiative will not only promote mountaineering but also help in enhancing the overall tourism potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the official added.

APP/adi

