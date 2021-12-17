KP Govt announces winter vacations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In pursuance of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decision, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified winter vacations for all the public and private educational institutions in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :In pursuance of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decision, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified winter vacations for all the public and private educational institutions in the province.

According to details, winter vacations in plain areas of KP would start from January 3, 2022 to January 12, 2022 (both days inclusive).

Similarly, winter vacations in hilly, snowy areas of KP would start from December 24,2021 to February 28, 2022 (both days inclusive).