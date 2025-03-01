Open Menu

KP Govt Announces Working Hours During Ramadan-2025

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM

KP Govt announces working hours during Ramadan-2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday announced working hours for government offices during Ramadan 2025.

In a notification issued, for employees following a five-day work week, the operational hours will be 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Monday to Thursday, and 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday.

For those on a six-day schedule, the hours will be 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday.

The government has mandated strict adherence to these adjusted timings across all relevant institutions. This change aims to facilitate employees observing the holy month.

Recent Stories

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

21 minutes ago
 Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

34 minutes ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

41 minutes ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

48 minutes ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

2 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

3 hours ago
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

4 hours ago
 China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expa ..

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February

4 hours ago
 Chinese researchers invent power-free device to se ..

Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood

4 hours ago
 S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in Februa ..

S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan