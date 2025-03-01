KP Govt announces working hours during Ramadan-2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday announced working hours for government offices during Ramadan 2025.

In a notification issued, for employees following a five-day work week, the operational hours will be 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Monday to Thursday, and 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday.

For those on a six-day schedule, the hours will be 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday.

The government has mandated strict adherence to these adjusted timings across all relevant institutions. This change aims to facilitate employees observing the holy month.