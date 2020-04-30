KP Govt appeals people to stay at home; encourage frontline workers to eradicate corona

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has appealed the people to stay at home and encourage the medical staff to eradicate corona from the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has appealed the people to stay at home and encourage the medical staff to eradicate corona from the country.

In the current situation, medical personnel are risking their lives to save the lives of the people and are serving on the front line against Corona, an official communique said adding Prof. Dr. Javed sacrificed his life to save the lives of corona patients while several other medical personnel also fell prey to coronavirus while fulfilling their professional responsibilities.

The medical staff is engaged in treating the patients of Corona 24/7 and checks and treats the patients according to a systematic procedure.

The provincial government has appealed the people to carry out their check-ups and treatment as per the prescribed procedure and to avoid unnecessary confusion with doctors in hospitals.

The doctor is on a great mission at the moment and that mission is to save the lives of the people, so the people should also support the doctors and prove to be a responsible citizen in eradicating the current Corona epidemic from the country.

A little irresponsibility at this time can lead to a big tragedy. In the current situation, we cannot afford carelessness and irresponsibility. If a corona test is found positive in any patient, he/she should not play with the lives of others and as a responsible citizen should not leave their homes following the advice of medical experts.

The government also appealed media, scholars, and civil society to play their imperative part in raising public awareness against coronavirus and convince masses to follow the established guidelines.

The public is requested to call the toll free number 0800 01700 in case of obtaining information and lodging a complaint regarding Coronavirus.