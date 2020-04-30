UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Appeals People To Stay At Home; Encourage Frontline Workers To Eradicate Corona

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:33 PM

KP Govt appeals people to stay at home; encourage frontline workers to eradicate corona

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has appealed the people to stay at home and encourage the medical staff to eradicate corona from the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has appealed the people to stay at home and encourage the medical staff to eradicate corona from the country.

In the current situation, medical personnel are risking their lives to save the lives of the people and are serving on the front line against Corona, an official communique said adding Prof. Dr. Javed sacrificed his life to save the lives of corona patients while several other medical personnel also fell prey to coronavirus while fulfilling their professional responsibilities.

The medical staff is engaged in treating the patients of Corona 24/7 and checks and treats the patients according to a systematic procedure.

The provincial government has appealed the people to carry out their check-ups and treatment as per the prescribed procedure and to avoid unnecessary confusion with doctors in hospitals.

The doctor is on a great mission at the moment and that mission is to save the lives of the people, so the people should also support the doctors and prove to be a responsible citizen in eradicating the current Corona epidemic from the country.

A little irresponsibility at this time can lead to a big tragedy. In the current situation, we cannot afford carelessness and irresponsibility. If a corona test is found positive in any patient, he/she should not play with the lives of others and as a responsible citizen should not leave their homes following the advice of medical experts.

The government also appealed media, scholars, and civil society to play their imperative part in raising public awareness against coronavirus and convince masses to follow the established guidelines.

The public is requested to call the toll free number 0800 01700 in case of obtaining information and lodging a complaint regarding Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Doctor Lead Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

USCIRF report: India can no longer hoodwink Int'l ..

21 minutes ago

AC tested positive for COVID-19

2 minutes ago

ECNEC approves four major development projects

30 minutes ago

Debris of missing Canadian NATO helicopter 'found ..

2 minutes ago

Father, two daughters killed in house collapse

2 minutes ago

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court suspends impris ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.