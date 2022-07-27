KP Govt appoints 152 doctors on contract

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has appointed 152 doctors on one year contract in different hospitals of the province.

These doctors were appointed on fixed pay, according to KP Health Department notification.

A total of 35 doctors were appointed in Bajaur, 14 in Hangu, 16 each in Karrak and Charsadda, 11 in Dir Upper and 43 in others districts of the province.

The Government has also appointed five dental surgeons.

These doctors include orthopedics, chest, skin, Eye, ENT, cardiologist and children specialists.