UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Appoints 330 Doctors In Merged Districts

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:06 PM

KP govt appoints 330 doctors in merged districts

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has completed recruitment process of 330 doctors including 26 specialists, 491 nurses and 452 paramedics in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has completed recruitment process of 330 doctors including 26 specialists, 491 nurses and 452 paramedics in merged districts.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a tweet said that provincial government is adamant on improving health services in newly merged districts.

He said that this induction would put an end to shortage to medical staff in merged districts.

The advertisement of 74 specialists, 166 emergency medical officers and 49 medical officers would be published soon.

Related Topics

Shortage Government

Recent Stories

Sher Zaman condoles with minor girl's family over ..

14 minutes ago

Railways Minister visits Royal Palm Club, chairs m ..

14 minutes ago

Drizzle predicted in city Karachi

14 minutes ago

More rain likely in most parts of country:PMD

14 minutes ago

IMF Engages With El Salvador, Views Decision on Bi ..

18 minutes ago

Syrian Military Launches Operation Against Remaini ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.