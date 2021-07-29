KP govt appoints 330 doctors in merged districts

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has completed recruitment process of 330 doctors including 26 specialists, 491 nurses and 452 paramedics in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has completed recruitment process of 330 doctors including 26 specialists, 491 nurses and 452 paramedics in merged districts.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a tweet said that provincial government is adamant on improving health services in newly merged districts.

He said that this induction would put an end to shortage to medical staff in merged districts.

The advertisement of 74 specialists, 166 emergency medical officers and 49 medical officers would be published soon.