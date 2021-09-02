UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Appoints First Hindu Woman As Member Dispute Resolution Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP govt appoints first Hindu woman as member Dispute Resolution Council

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given representation to a Hindu woman in Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) by appointing her as member of the reconciliation body formed for out of court settlement of issues at Police stations level.

Mala Kumari, a 28 years old Master degree holder from Kurram District, has been recently appointed as member of DRC Peshawar.

A social activist who was engaged in raising voices for minority rights for the last several years, Maria says"She is well versed with issues being faced by people in society and can play an effective role in resolution of disputes." Talking to APP, Mala Kumari said her appointment has conveyed a message of joyousness among Hindu community which had a feeling of being ignored in decision making forums.

"My family is very happy over the decision especially my father who is a poor man and served as class four employees in government departments,"Mala shared with APP.

Mala informed that after doing her Masters from Kohat University she engaged herself in social activities at Peshawar by raising the issues of minority community besides imparting skill training to girls both Muslims and of minority community.

Mala Kumari has set up a skill training institute at Peshawar where girls were not only taking training in different skills, but also got employment at the center.

About her appointment, Mala said during her social work especially for protection of rights of minority community, she visited different police stations and courts which mighty helped in recognition of her ambition and dedication to relief activities.

Chief Capital City Police (CCPO), Yasir Afridi also acknowledged her efforts for the rights of minorities, she added.

Mala said"She is engaged in taking up legal issues of women since 2012 and her appointment at DRC will facilitate female folk in getting early justice and resolution of issues." She was also of the opinion that appointed of Hindu woman at DRC would encourage people of her community to approach this forum for getting justice.

She said during the last six months 44 cases of minority communities were reported including of divorce, harassment and other.

"The minority communities can also get early justice from DRC and my appointment will encourage them for utilization of this option," she reiterated.

Sharing details of her social work in Kurram district, Mala Kumari said she used to wear full veil while going to the office of Political Agent. She said her father accompanied her during these visits and this support instilled a spirit of encouragement in her to continue work.

Mala Kumari said she still visited district of her birth (Kurram) to help people of her community. She said at time of her childhood there were around 600 families of Hindus and Sikhs who resided in Kurram district and now only few are left due to a lot of problems mostly because of lack of livelihood facilities.

About her joining, Mala Kurami said she would soon join her office and start work with the mission of facilitating women folk especially of minority community.

She thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for giving representation to Hindu community at an important forum of justice and this decision would sent a very positive message of interfaith harmony and mutual co-existence of people of different faith in our country.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Poor Minority Divorce Man Kohat Women Afridi Muslim Family From Government Court Employment

Recent Stories

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss ..

Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

6 minutes ago
 UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambass ..

UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambassador to Israel

6 minutes ago
 AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aram ..

AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aramex Mobile App

18 minutes ago
 Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investm ..

Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investment since Aug. 2018

9 minutes ago
 Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.