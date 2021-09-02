KP govt appoints first Hindu woman as member Dispute Resolution Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given representation to a Hindu woman in Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) by appointing her as member of the reconciliation body formed for out of court settlement of issues at Police stations level.

Mala Kumari, a 28 years old Master degree holder from Kurram District, has been recently appointed as member of DRC Peshawar.

A social activist who was engaged in raising voices for minority rights for the last several years, Maria says"She is well versed with issues being faced by people in society and can play an effective role in resolution of disputes." Talking to APP, Mala Kumari said her appointment has conveyed a message of joyousness among Hindu community which had a feeling of being ignored in decision making forums.

"My family is very happy over the decision especially my father who is a poor man and served as class four employees in government departments,"Mala shared with APP.

Mala informed that after doing her Masters from Kohat University she engaged herself in social activities at Peshawar by raising the issues of minority community besides imparting skill training to girls both Muslims and of minority community.

Mala Kumari has set up a skill training institute at Peshawar where girls were not only taking training in different skills, but also got employment at the center.

About her appointment, Mala said during her social work especially for protection of rights of minority community, she visited different police stations and courts which mighty helped in recognition of her ambition and dedication to relief activities.

Chief Capital City Police (CCPO), Yasir Afridi also acknowledged her efforts for the rights of minorities, she added.

Mala said"She is engaged in taking up legal issues of women since 2012 and her appointment at DRC will facilitate female folk in getting early justice and resolution of issues." She was also of the opinion that appointed of Hindu woman at DRC would encourage people of her community to approach this forum for getting justice.

She said during the last six months 44 cases of minority communities were reported including of divorce, harassment and other.

"The minority communities can also get early justice from DRC and my appointment will encourage them for utilization of this option," she reiterated.

Sharing details of her social work in Kurram district, Mala Kumari said she used to wear full veil while going to the office of Political Agent. She said her father accompanied her during these visits and this support instilled a spirit of encouragement in her to continue work.

Mala Kumari said she still visited district of her birth (Kurram) to help people of her community. She said at time of her childhood there were around 600 families of Hindus and Sikhs who resided in Kurram district and now only few are left due to a lot of problems mostly because of lack of livelihood facilities.

About her joining, Mala Kurami said she would soon join her office and start work with the mission of facilitating women folk especially of minority community.

She thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for giving representation to Hindu community at an important forum of justice and this decision would sent a very positive message of interfaith harmony and mutual co-existence of people of different faith in our country.