KP Govt Appoints Pro-vice Chancellors For Four Govt Universities
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The provincial government has appointed pro-vice chancellors for four government universities and the temporary charge of vice chancellor of three universities has been transferred to other officers, a notification issued here Friday said.
Professor Dr. Jahanzeb of the Department of Psychology has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor of Peshawar University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir has been made the Pro-Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Maqsood Haider has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of FATA University and Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Khan as Vice-Chancellor of University of Science and Technology Bannu.
The additional charge of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Chitral has been assigned to the Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Women University, Shringal, the notification said.
The additional charge of Vice Chancellor of Mardan Women’s University has been assigned to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Vice Chancellor of Peshawar Women’s University. The additional charge of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Applied Sciences regarding the Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, the notification said.
Peshawar: The additional charge of Vice Chancellor of Mardan Women's University has been assigned to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Vice Chancellor of Peshawar Women's University.
Recent Stories
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue organises first aid training session for students2 minutes ago
-
Man deprived of cash11 minutes ago
-
Ten booked for constructing buildings without approval11 minutes ago
-
Tharparkar prepares for upcoming monsoon: Disaster Management Committee meeting held11 minutes ago
-
China hands over Chang'e-6 lunar mission cube satellite data to Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
2 petrol pumps, naan/roti shopkeepers fined21 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed, another injured in encounter22 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth acknowledgment reflects PMYP initiatives: Rana Mashhood32 minutes ago
-
Police team foils attempt of smuggling antiquities abroad32 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur reviews ongoing development projects32 minutes ago
-
JKLF (Y) leader urges peace, unity for May 11 protests, long March in AJK42 minutes ago
-
Unified efforts to combat dengue in twin cities51 minutes ago