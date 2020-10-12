KP govt appoints SO Establishment as SO Admin in Information deptt

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday notified transfer of Section Officer Establishment Abdul Shakoor to KP Information Department as Section Officer Administration.

A notification of KP Information Department issued here said that Abdul Shakoor would keep the post of Section Officer Establishment as additional charge till further order.