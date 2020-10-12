UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Appoints SO Establishment As SO Admin In Information Deptt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:27 PM

KP govt appoints SO Establishment as SO Admin in Information deptt

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday notified transfer of Section Officer Establishment Abdul Shakoor to KP Information Department as Section Officer Administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday notified transfer of Section Officer Establishment Abdul Shakoor to KP Information Department as Section Officer Administration.

A notification of KP Information Department issued here said that Abdul Shakoor would keep the post of Section Officer Establishment as additional charge till further order.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Post Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President explore ways ..

13 minutes ago

AI Code Hub reviews 24 AI open-source projects

28 minutes ago

Over 400 shops, commercial plazas sealed over viol ..

1 minute ago

9 more bodies found after migrant boat sinks off T ..

1 minute ago

Trade unions assure Islamabad admin availability o ..

1 minute ago

KP gets 617 new industrial units in six years

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.