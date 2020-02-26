KP Govt approved compensation to shopkeepers, petrol pumps

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has approved Rs13532.292 million for the compensation to shopkeepers, petrol pumps and others relevant sectors of Miranshah bazaar of North Waziristan tribal district.

Officials in KP Government told APP on Wednesday that process of payment of compensation to all those whose shops, markets and petrol pumps were destroyed in Miranshah bazaar were expedited and Rs 13532.292 million were approved by KP Cabinet to help them in reconstruction and rehabilitation of its damaged infrastructure.

This huge amount was approved following the recommendations of Special Committee to help affectees of Miranshah Bazaar for reconstruction of their shops, petrol pumps etc.

The Government would provide same payment to affectees of Miranshah's bazaar as provided to affected shopkeepers of Mir Ali's tehsil of North Waziristan. The official said a hefty amount of Rs4404.973 million have already been distributed by the government among the affected people of Miranshah bazaar.

International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) has showed willingness to make investment in projects related to alleviation of poverty and improvement in socio-economic lives of people in rural areas in KP.

Rural Economic Transformation Project (REPT) has been prepared on which USD 100 million would be spent for which USD 50 million would be provided by IFAD for development projects in KP.

KP Govt has accelerated work on multifaceted Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP 2020-30) under which work on 20 sectors were initiated with outlay of Rs59 billion for three years ie 2020-23. For this purpose Rs 29 billion had been released after approval of 78 different schemes in merged areas.

KP Government has made a ten- year phase wise multifaceted development program-Tribal Decade Strategy (TDS 2020-30) to bolster education, health, strengthen roads connectivity and improve overall socioeconomic conditions of tribal people.

The ambitious pro grammes were primarily focusing on sustainable economic development, agriculture, forests, water management and infrastructure projects would be implemented in three phases i.e 2020-23, 2024-27 and 2008-2030 in erstwhile Fata.

To achieve TDS goals, the Federal and KP governments had joined hands for speedy implementation of AIP of erstwhile Fata in a time-bound manner besides providing tribesmen with the same political, social, educational and economic opportunities as being enjoyed by people of Pakistan.