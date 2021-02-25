UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Approves 334 Quota Seats For Tribal Students In Medical & Dental Clcolleges

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

KP govt approves 334 quota seats for tribal students in medical & dental Clcolleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Wednesday approved admission quota for students hailing from merged tribal districts in medical and dental colleges across the province.

According to a notification of Homes and Tribal Affairs Department, total 334 students will be able to get admission in medical and dental colleges on quota seats.

The quota seats allocated for Khyber Medical College 41, Ayub Medical College 28, Saidu Medical College 20, Gomal Medical College 20, Khyber Girls Medical College 38, Bacha Khan Medical College 25, Nowshera Medical College 12 and 6 seats allocated for GajuKhan Medical College.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, in a statement, said the provincial government was committed to provide best education facilities to the students belonged to merged districts.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Saidu Nowshera Gomal From Government Best

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

8 seconds ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

30 minutes ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

36 minutes ago

Vaccinated Spain pensioners revel in rare theatre ..

18 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s tour guides embody U ..

1 hour ago

NCOC removes conditions on work from home, commerc ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.