KP govt approves 50 Kanal land for D.I KHAN Board Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved possession of 50 Kanals land to Elementary and Secondary education Department for the construction of building for board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) D.I Khan .

Member KP Assembly, Faisal Amin Khan in a statement said that 50 kanal land approval for D.I KHAN Board Complex which will include offices, staff residences and sports facilities to hold inter-school competitions.

He said that physical works to commence soon as funds had already been transferred by the provincial government.

The KP Revenue Department has issued notification to transfer land possession to Elementary and Secondary Education Department.