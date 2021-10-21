UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Approves 50 Kanal Land For D.I KHAN Board Complex

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:06 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved possession of 50 Kanals land to Elementary and Secondary Education Department for the construction of building for Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) D.I Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved possession of 50 Kanals land to Elementary and Secondary education Department for the construction of building for board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) D.I Khan .

Member KP Assembly, Faisal Amin Khan in a statement said that 50 kanal land approval for D.I KHAN Board Complex which will include offices, staff residences and sports facilities to hold inter-school competitions.

He said that physical works to commence soon as funds had already been transferred by the provincial government.

The KP Revenue Department has issued notification to transfer land possession to Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

