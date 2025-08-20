KP govt approves additional Rs 2 billion for flood relief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sanctioned an additional two billion rupees for the aid and rehabilitation of citizens impacted by the recent devastating floods.

This new allocation brings the total financial commitment for flood relief to five billion rupees. The decision was finalized during a provincial cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the cabinet received a comprehensive briefing detailing the extensive damage caused by the floods, the current status of relief efforts, and the planned rehabilitation activities. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, addressing the media after the meeting, affirmed his government's unwavering support for the victims.

"We had already released three billion rupees, and now an additional two billion rupees has been approved to ensure that no affected person is left without help," he stated.

He pledged that all victims would receive full compensation and that no one would be neglected in the recovery process.

The Chief Minister also issued a series of immediate directives to relevant departments to accelerate the response in the hardest-hit areas. He ordered authorities to ensure all health centers are made operational without delay and to deploy mobile hospitals to provide critical medical care.

A special sanitation drive is to be launched to prevent the outbreak of diseases, and work on restoring tube wells for clean water must be expedited. Furthermore, he emphasized the urgent need to speed up the repair and restoration of damaged roads and connecting routes to improve access for aid and facilitate movement.

The search for individuals still missing in the aftermath of the floods remains a top priority, with rescue teams continuing their operations around the clock.