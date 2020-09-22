KP Govt approves appointment of new MD for KPITB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government approved appointment of new Managing Director for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) here Tuesday.

The decision was taken at 11th Board of Directors meeting of KPITB chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood at Chief Minister's House Peshawar.

The meeting of the BoD was attended by Advisor to CM on ST & IT Zia Ullah Bangash, Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and other relevant high ups.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that promotion of information technology and digitization of services of provincial department was fundamental and significant part of incumbent government's good governance strategy adding that KPITB had to be made a strong institution to achieve the goal.

The chief minister stated that Provincial government had made various services of different departments online which would be extended to others for public facilitation.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the recommendations of Research and Scrutiny committee with regard to appointment of new Managing Director of KPIT Board.

The meeting was also informed about the selection criteria and key performance indicators including digital transformation of the public sector, stimulation of growth and quality of IT/ITES companies and startups in the private sectors, development of high quality human resources for the digital economy and creation of new jobs for IT and relevant graduates.

The Chief Minister urged the need to strengthen IT board as an institution and directed quarters concerned for reconstitution of human resource committee for the purpose.

Mahmood Khan said that provincial government was striving hard to ensure quality services delivery to people by utilizing latest technology. Information Technology Board would have to play its key role to convert the plan of provincial government into reality, he added.

The Chief Minister stated that creation of new jobs for information technology and relevant graduates should be the priority. An authentic survey should be undertaken to know the exact number of existing IT companies, its experts, IT related jobs and number of IT graduates per year and mechanism would be devised to track and authenticate these number every year, he said.

The Chief Minister directed authorities to focus on the establishment of citizen facilitation centers in the province.