KP Govt approves charters of four new private sector universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :As part of efforts to promote higher education in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday formally approved the charters of four new private sector universities.

The approval was given during a special meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash.

He said the KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to provide quality education in the province,adding that the establishment of private sector universities would promote higher education besides providing employment opportunities to talented youth.

He said the establishment of new universities was a reflection of the investors' confidence in the policies of the government.The new universities would create an atmosphere of competition for improvement of educational standards and facilities.

Praising private sector investment in the province especially in the education sector, Bangash said that a record investment was being made in KP with the help of the private sector.

"We will extend full cooperation to private stakeholders related to education to invest in the education sector,"he concluded.