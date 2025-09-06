Open Menu

KP Govt Approves Feasibility Report For Band Banda Dam In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 08:40 PM

KP govt approves feasibility report for Band Banda Dam in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Saturday approved detailed feasibility report for Band Banda Dam in PK-90 Kohat during a PDWP meeting.

In a handout, the dam’s construction was expected to irrigate land in PK-90, increase agricultural output, and create new employment opportunities for farmers.

Meanwhile, Asphalt work has also formally been started on the Dhodha Mosam Khan Banda Road in the Constituency PK-90 of Kohat. Completion of the road will provide modern travel facilities for residents and boost local businesses and economic activities.

The Local residents and representatives of various communities welcomed the projects, saying they reflect practical steps to address long-standing neglected issues.

Officials said the initiatives will not only green the lands and improve transport but also open doors for youth employment, enhance trade, and facilitate market access.

Experts noted that road and dam projects of this scale will serve as milestones in the region’s development, providing direct benefits to the public.

APP/hsb/

