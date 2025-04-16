Open Menu

KP Govt Approves Free School Bags, Books For Students

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

KP govt approves free school bags, books for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced it will provide free school bags and textbooks to all public school students across the province.

Information Adviser Barrister Saif confirmed the decision, stating that funds have been approved for this education initiative.

"Following PTI founder vision, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is taking concrete steps to promote education," he said.

In another major decision, the annual budget for Parent-Teacher Councils has been increased from 5 billion to 7 billion rupees to further improve school facilities.

The measures aim to reduce financial burdens on families and encourage school enrollment. Distribution of the free bags and books will begin next academic session.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Ju ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..

8 minutes ago
 Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition ..

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China

53 minutes ago
 GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social securit ..

GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman

1 hour ago
 China always supports Pakistan during every critic ..

China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 e& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections wi ..

E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones

2 hours ago
 Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

2 hours ago
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drin ..

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?

2 hours ago
 Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband d ..

Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights ..

UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi

2 hours ago
 MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate ..

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..

2 hours ago
 GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan