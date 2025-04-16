KP govt approves free school bags, books for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced it will provide free school bags and textbooks to all public school students across the province.

Information Adviser Barrister Saif confirmed the decision, stating that funds have been approved for this education initiative.

"Following PTI founder vision, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is taking concrete steps to promote education," he said.

In another major decision, the annual budget for Parent-Teacher Councils has been increased from 5 billion to 7 billion rupees to further improve school facilities.

The measures aim to reduce financial burdens on families and encourage school enrollment. Distribution of the free bags and books will begin next academic session.