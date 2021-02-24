KP Govt approves funds for cadet college Spinkai, South Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ):Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Wednesday held a meeting to approve funds for construction and civic work at cadet college Spinkai, South Waziristan.

The meeting decided to provide funds for construction work in phases. Presently , 300 cadets are studying in the cadet college and after completion of construction work t's capacity can be increased to 500 cadets.

The government is taking appropriate steps to facilitate cadets and staff of the cadet college.

With the joint efforts of Frontier Corps and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) a mini telephone exchange has been setup at the cadet college.

The cadet college was built by Pakistan Army and inaugrated by then Chief of Army Staff in 2016 with an aim to provide better education facilities to students erstwhile FATA now merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.