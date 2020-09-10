KP govt approves funds for various sports projects in Abbottabad

Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday got approved funds for a sports complex, climbing walls, three grounds and male, female gymnasiums

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday got approved funds for a sports complex, climbing walls, three grounds and male, female gymnasiums.

Following the vision of prime minister Imran Khan to provide sports facilities to the youth Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani got the approval of 250 million rupees for the male gymnasium, 120 million rupees for female gymnasium, 10 million rupees for Banda Sinjlian ground, 7 million for City Sports, Karate and Badminton Hall.

10 million rupees have also been approved for climbing walls in Kunj ground and Jinnah garden Abbottabad where after the identification of suitable places the construction of the wall would be started soon.

Under the supervision of district administration, all projects and activities for the development of sports are in progress while revenue department, district administration and Tehsil Municipal Administration are busy identifying places for approved sports projects in Abbottabad.

Earlier, in February Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also inaugurated four open gymnasiums for Abbottabad city with the cost of 12 million rupees at Jinnah Garden Abbottabad, Jail Park Malikpur, Jinnah Abad and Lady Garden Abbottabad where exercise machines were installed for the youth.