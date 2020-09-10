UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Approves Funds For Various Sports Projects In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:29 PM

KP govt approves funds for various sports projects in Abbottabad

Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday got approved funds for a sports complex, climbing walls, three grounds and male, female gymnasiums

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday got approved funds for a sports complex, climbing walls, three grounds and male, female gymnasiums.

Following the vision of prime minister Imran Khan to provide sports facilities to the youth Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani got the approval of 250 million rupees for the male gymnasium, 120 million rupees for female gymnasium, 10 million rupees for Banda Sinjlian ground, 7 million for City Sports, Karate and Badminton Hall.

10 million rupees have also been approved for climbing walls in Kunj ground and Jinnah garden Abbottabad where after the identification of suitable places the construction of the wall would be started soon.

Under the supervision of district administration, all projects and activities for the development of sports are in progress while revenue department, district administration and Tehsil Municipal Administration are busy identifying places for approved sports projects in Abbottabad.

Earlier, in February Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also inaugurated four open gymnasiums for Abbottabad city with the cost of 12 million rupees at Jinnah Garden Abbottabad, Jail Park Malikpur, Jinnah Abad and Lady Garden Abbottabad where exercise machines were installed for the youth.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Jail Badminton Male Progress February All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Foreign secretary briefs heads of EU missions on H ..

2 minutes ago

India failed to suppress Kashmiris' freedom strugg ..

2 minutes ago

Youth urged to follow Jinnah's footprints for nati ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly panel mulls ways for durable sol ..

2 minutes ago

US Relocation of AFRICOM From Germany to Cost $1Bl ..

6 minutes ago

Tinted glasses vehicles a security risk: CTO

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.