KP govt. approves gravity water flow scheme for Manserha

KP government on Friday approved the Gravity Water Flow scheme worth of Rs.18 billion for Mansehra city which will cater the need of around two hundred thousand people

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :KP government on Friday approved the Gravity Water Flow scheme worth of Rs.18 billion for Mansehra city which will cater the need of around two hundred thousand people.

According to the information, the long-awaited and demanded mega project for Manshera city was finally approved by the KP government under the Cities Improvement Project and a fund of Rs. 18.

583 billion has been allocated for the gravity water flow scheme in Mansehra city.

This project would provide clean drinking water to more than 0.2 million people of Manshera city and would resolve the water supply issue of the city which was lasting from one decade. For the project, a 62.5-kilometer-long water supply pipeline would be constructed.

During the last few years, residents of Mansehra were facing an acute shortage of clean drinking water and 70 percent of the citizens are purchasing water tankers to meet their daily based needs.