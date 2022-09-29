KP Govt approves implementation of 3 ITZ projects

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Private Partnership Committee has approved the implementation of three Integrated Tourism Zones projects, including ITZ Ganool, ITZ Mankiyal and ITZ Madaklasht, which would be developed at a cumulative cost of Rs. 12.2 billion

The committee also formally approved the tendering of ITZ Ganool which will be followed by the floating of tenders for ITZ Mankiyal and ITZ Madaklasht.

These decisions have been considered as an important step towards the development of the tourism industry in the province, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

These decisions came in a meeting of the Public Private Partnership Committee held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

Provincial Minister for Law Abdul Shakoor Khan, Advisor to CM on Communication & Works Riaz Khan, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of concerned department and other members attended the meeting.

The CM directed the relevant authorities to ensure implementation of aforesaid ITZs projects as per the stipulated time lines, adding that it is the priority of his government to develop tourism industry by improving the existing tourism infrastructure and exploiting the new tourist sites in the province.

He said that Integrated Tourism Zones not only will provide world class lodging, restaurants, winter sports and other recreational activities but would also promote various elements of local culture and natural beauties of our scenic sites.

Mahmood Khan stated that the provincial government had taken multiple steps to catalyze the development of sustainable tourism thereby ensuring socio economic growth of the province.

He reiterated that his government was working under a realistic strategy to benefit from the tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and make it the base of economic development and self-sustainability.

The Culture and Tourism Authority (CTA) will have leading role in materializing the vision of provincial government, the CM added.

Briefing the committee about current status of ITZs projects, it was informed that ITZ Ganool, covering an area of 60 acres, would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5.5 billion having nearby attractions like Saiful Maluk lake, Dudi Patsar lake, Payala lake, Shogran, Siri Pai and Kaghan valley.

Similarly, 30 acres ITZ Mankiyal would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.9 billion having nearby attractions like Jabba lake, Jarogo Valley, Waterfall Katora lake and Swat valley. ITZ Madaklasht covering an area of 69.4 acres would be developed at a cost of Rs. 3.8 billion which would have nearby attractions like Chitral goal, National Park, Kalash valley and Shandoor Pass.

It was informed that section-IV has been imposed on the proposed sites for each ITZ project whereas land assessment is also in progress. Besides, 11 KV transmission line is available in the near vicinity of each ITZ and a request has already been made to PESCO for survey and provision of demand notice for connectivity from main transmission line to the sites.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters to speed up progress on Swat Motorway Phase-II project adding that unnecessary delay in the implementation of this project would not be tolerated.