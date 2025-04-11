Open Menu

KP Govt Approves Innovation Hub, Digital Centers To Boost IT Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

KP govt approves innovation hub, digital centers to boost IT sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of a modern Innovation Hub at the University of Peshawar and Digital Connect centers across divisional headquarters to promote technological advancement.

The decisions were made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Friday. The meeting focused on enhancing higher education and IT infrastructure in the province.

The proposed Innovation Hub, to be set up within the University of Peshawar's existing Incubation Center building, will feature 22 private offices, two large event halls, conference facilities, and co-working spaces.

This multipurpose facility is expected to generate annual revenue of Rs. 60 million for the university while providing a collaborative environment for startups, IT companies, and young entrepreneurs. Officials highlighted that the hub would offer all necessary services under one roof to support innovation and business growth.

Concurrently, the government has given principle approval for Digital Connect centers in all divisional headquarters, which will initially operate from rented buildings.

These centers, comprising IT parks, co-working spaces, and computer labs, aim to provide youth with access to modern technology and create employment opportunities across the province.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized the government's commitment to digital transformation, stating, "We are determined to create a tech-friendly ecosystem and equip our youth with cutting-edge opportunities." He directed authorities to ensure swift implementation of both projects, with plans to expand the Innovation Hub model to other universities if proven successful.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to CM for IT Shafqat Ayaz, along with secretaries of higher education and IT departments, and other senior officials.

