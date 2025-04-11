KP Govt Approves Innovation Hub, Digital Centers To Boost IT Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of a modern Innovation Hub at the University of Peshawar and Digital Connect centers across divisional headquarters to promote technological advancement.
The decisions were made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Friday. The meeting focused on enhancing higher education and IT infrastructure in the province.
The proposed Innovation Hub, to be set up within the University of Peshawar's existing Incubation Center building, will feature 22 private offices, two large event halls, conference facilities, and co-working spaces.
This multipurpose facility is expected to generate annual revenue of Rs. 60 million for the university while providing a collaborative environment for startups, IT companies, and young entrepreneurs. Officials highlighted that the hub would offer all necessary services under one roof to support innovation and business growth.
Concurrently, the government has given principle approval for Digital Connect centers in all divisional headquarters, which will initially operate from rented buildings.
These centers, comprising IT parks, co-working spaces, and computer labs, aim to provide youth with access to modern technology and create employment opportunities across the province.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized the government's commitment to digital transformation, stating, "We are determined to create a tech-friendly ecosystem and equip our youth with cutting-edge opportunities." He directed authorities to ensure swift implementation of both projects, with plans to expand the Innovation Hub model to other universities if proven successful.
The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to CM for IT Shafqat Ayaz, along with secretaries of higher education and IT departments, and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held38 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices48 minutes ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan48 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal48 minutes ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties58 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20251 hour ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight2 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package2 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik2 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP2 hours ago