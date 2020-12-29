KP Govt approves list of public, optional holidays for 2021

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has approved list of public and optional holidays announced by the Interior Ministry for the year 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ):The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has approved list of public and optional holidays announced by the Interior Ministry for the year 2021.

According to the Interior Ministry notification, there are 14 holidays and 22 optional holidays for the general public.

The list includes holidays for Kashmir Day, Pakistan Day, Labour Day, Eidul Fitr , Eidul Azha, Independence Day, Ashura Muharram, Eid Miladun Nabi and Quaid-i-Azam Day/Christmas.

Three bank holidays have been announced too. The bank will be closed for public dealing, however, the employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will report to work as usual.