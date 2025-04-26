KP Govt Approves Mohmand HPP Tunnel For 300MGD Drinking Water
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Ameen Gandapur has sanctioned construction of a tunnel and associated infrastructure at Mohmand Hydropower Project.
In a press statement issued here Saturday, the project would be completed within Rs 2.3 billion.
The initiatives aimed to supply 300 million gallon per day (MGD) or 470 cusecs, of clean drinking water to residents of Peshawar.
The proposal has been forwarded by Public Health Engineering. The project would be completed under non-ADP schemes while availability of funds would be allocated by supplementary grant, the statement concluded.
