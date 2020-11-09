UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Approves New Service Rules For Paramedic's Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:42 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday approved new service rules for paramedic's staff to address their grievances regarding promotion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday approved new service rules for paramedic's staff to address their grievances regarding promotion.

In a notification issued by KP Health Department, under new service rules the paramedic's staff could get promotion up to grade 20.

President Paramedics Association KP Roidad Shah and President PPMA District Swat Khurshid Ahmed received a notification copy from Chief Minister Mehmood Khan here today.

They thanked KP CM and Health Minister for resolving issues of their promotions.

They said provincial government has already been approved allowances for paramedics from scale 9 to 12.

