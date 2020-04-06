UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Approves Over Rs 1bln Package For Poor Families

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Monday approved more than Rs 1 billion package for poor families of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Monday approved more than Rs 1 billion package for poor families of the province.

The package has been approved during a high-level meeting of Zakat and Social Welfare Department with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in chair.

The meeting approved relief package of more than Rs 1 billion for deserving families across the province.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said the government would utilize all possible resources to provide relief to the masses in the province.

He directed to initiate distribution of the package without any delay and ensure its provision to every family.

Under the package, two installments of six-thousand rupees each will be paid through district zakat councils and local zakat committees.

It is important to note that this package is separate from the relief provided under Ehsas Program.

