KP govt approves policy for recruitment of doctors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet here on Friday approved a policy for recruiting doctors on war footings in the wake of coronavirus in the province.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan presided over the meeting.

Later, briefing media persons about the cabinet decisions, adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said the cabinet sanctioned additional funds to hospitals.

The adviser said two thousand doctors have already been recruited on emergency basis.

Similarly, coronavirus testing capacity of major public sector hospitals are being increased besides extending the facilities to Dera Ismail Khan, Swat and Mardan.

Ajmal Wazir said there was no shortage of wheat and flour in the province.

He said a relief package of six thousand rupees will be given to 2.1 million deserving families of the province for three months.

The adviser said the government was taking all possible measure for the security and safety of the people.