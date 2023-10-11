KP govt approves progammes to increase literacy rate in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the “Sabawoon Schools Initiative” (SSI) and “Establishment of Middle Community Schools” (MGBECs) program of the Department of Education aimed to increase the literacy rate in the merged districts.

According to a document of the Merged Areas Education Foundation (MEF), the SSI programme would focus on children in areas where they do not have easy access to education facilities, adding that under the initiative MEF would involve the management of renowned educational institutions to open their branches in merged district and sub-divisions to impart quality education to the children.

It said that MEF would provide grants to bear the initial startup cost at the rate of 100,000 each as one time grant to cover school supplies and teaching, learning material for students and teachers while the foundation would also pay minimal tuition fees of Rs 1,000 for KG students, Rs 1,500 for first to fifth-grade students and Rs 2,000 for eighth to seventh-grade students.

The partner school would first enroll 120 students at Primary and middle levels and would also sensitize the local communities to bring maximum students into schools across the merged districts.

Under the programmes, atleast 4,000 students would get an education and 100 local youth would get employment.

According to Managing Director of MEF Abdul Karam Rs 80 million would be spent on the programme this year.