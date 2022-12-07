KP govt approves Project Implementation Policy 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the Project Implementation Policy 2022 as a guiding policy for all approved development projects of the provincial government, according to a notification issued by the Planning and Development Department here on Wednesday.

It said that the Planning Department would be the custodian of the Implementation policy, adding that the purpose of the policy was to cover financial management, procurement management, institutional mechanisms for project management, monitoring and evaluation of projects, and revision of projects based upon execution needs to be covered in a holistic manner.

The ultimate objective of the policy was to facilitate executing agencies in fast tracking implementation of approved projects by elaborating areas that were not previously covered, the policy document said.

It said that the policy would be applicable to all projects being funded by ADP, PSDP (provincially executed projects), AIP or any other project falling under the development portfolio, including special category projects such as those projects having foreign component, HDF component or PPP component, and other relevant projects.

However, in case of these special category projects, the provisions of PIP shall be read along with provisions of any policies, rules, practices and contractual obligations dealing with such projects.