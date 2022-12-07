UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Approves Project Implementation Policy 2022

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KP govt approves Project Implementation Policy 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the Project Implementation Policy 2022 as a guiding policy for all approved development projects of the provincial government, according to a notification issued by the Planning and Development Department here on Wednesday.

  It said that the Planning Department would be the custodian of the Implementation policy, adding that the purpose of the policy was to cover financial management, procurement management, institutional mechanisms for project management, monitoring and evaluation of projects, and revision of projects based upon execution needs to be covered in a holistic manner.

  The ultimate objective of the policy was to facilitate executing agencies in fast tracking implementation of approved projects by elaborating areas that were not previously covered, the policy document said.

  It said that the policy would be applicable to all projects being funded by ADP, PSDP (provincially executed projects), AIP or any other project falling under the development portfolio, including special category projects such as those projects having foreign component, HDF component or PPP component, and other relevant projects.

 However, in case of these special category projects, the provisions of PIP shall be read along with provisions of any policies, rules, practices and contractual obligations dealing with such projects.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National University All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

8 minutes ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

45 minutes ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for â€˜Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

2 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

2 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

5 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.