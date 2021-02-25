KP Govt approves projects worth Rs. 28.61 bln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 29 schemes have been approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 28.61 billion by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government during the17th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP).

The Additional Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir Khan, presided over the meeting on Thursday and approved schemes pertaining to different sectors including Health, education, Multi-Sector Development, Roads, Urban Development, Tourism & Sports.

The approved projects include construction and feasibility of different roads in Torghar, Kohistan and Swat worth Rs. 657.505 Million.

The accelerated development of the Merged Areas was a top priority of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. To improve the road infrastructure in merged areas, the PDWP has approved 48 number of roads with a total length of 325 kilometers in Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, South and North Waziristan districts at a cost of Rs.5.7 Billion.

Upgradation of existing sports grounds into Sports Complexes in Wana South Waziristan, Kalaya and Jamrud worth Rs. 833.601 Million were approved by the PDWP.

Projects comprising of stadiums, upgrading and rehabilitating of existing facilities have been approved to provide facilities to youth.

The forum approved Torawari dam project in Hangu worth Rs 3.49 billion. The project will help irrigate land and solve water conservation issues in the south of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Water supply schemes in Abbotabad at a cost of Rs. 266.822 million have also been approved by the PDWP.

Other notable projects that were approved following different rounds of discussions include Purchase of Land for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forensic Science Laboratory at Peshawar worth Rs. 320 million, Holding of Important Tourism Festivals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worth Rs 287 million, Feasibility Study for Tourism Development Projects worth Rs 365 million were also approved by the PDWP.