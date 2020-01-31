KP Govt approves Rs 120mln for traditional centers in merged districts: Secretary

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs 120 million for setting up of traditional centers in all merged districts of the province for promotion of traditional and cultural activities, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Culture Khushal Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs 120 million for setting up of traditional centers in all merged districts of the province for promotion of traditional and cultural activities, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Culture Khushal Khan.

Talking to media here after attending Ghazal night at Nishtar Hall, he said that present government was taking pragmatic measures for promotion of tradition and culture besides providing entertainment opportunities to local people especially families.

He said that Ghazal night like programs would be arranged in merged districts after setting up of traditional centers, adding that militancy in the tribal areas hit cultural and traditional activities but now peace has restored and government would provide keep the local traditions alive.

He assured that more traditional programs would be across the province on from time to time.