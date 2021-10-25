KP govt approves Rs. 1280 million to upgrade road infrastructure in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthukhwa government has approved road infrastructure projects worth Rs. 1280 million in the merged districts to provide better communication facilities and up-gradation of roads in these areas.

These approved projects include rehabilitation of 12 km road from Sarajud-din- Madrassa to Jankhan Kalay costing Rs. 380 million in district Khyber, rehabilitation of 7.8 Km Mari-Zehra road costing Rs. 340 million in district Orakzai, repair of 52 Km Wanna to Tank road via Gomal Zam dam costing 20 million in South Waziristan.

The construction of 15 Km road from Mehsud area to Shawal road costing Rs. 490 million in South Waziristan, reconstruction of Wana-Angorada road costing 10.

3 million and Rs. 2.8 million for Wana-Jandola road.

Special Assistant to Chief Minster on Information, Kamran Bangash said that Khyber Pakhthunkhwa government was committed to develop the roads infrastructure of the province particularly in the merged districts.

He said that construction of these roads would not only promote trade and communication but will also help in achieving national integration and creating more job opportunities in these areas.

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has given approval of these projects on the special directive of Chief Minister Mahmood khan.