KP govt approves Rs 2 billion special package for Datta Khel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has said that provincial government has approved a special package worth Rs 2 billion for Datta khel Tehsil of North Waziristan.

He expressed these views while addressing Jarga in Datta Khel Tehsil.

He said that a number of development projects would be launched under the package which would be beneficial in socio-economic development of the area.

He said these schemes include construction of roads besides other projects of education, health, irrigation and clean drinking water.

He said all available resources would be utilized for socio-economic development of North Waziristan.