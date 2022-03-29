KP govt approves Rs. 2.5b subsidy on flour in Ramazan

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a historic Rs. 2.5 billion subsidy package on flour during the month of Ramazan.

Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan gave approval to the Ramazan package while chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet here Tuesday.

After subsidy, 20 kg bag of flour will be available at Rs. 800 and 10 kg bag will be available at subsidized rate of Rs. 400.

The subsidized flour will be available in Sasta bazaars besides 2800 sale points and 123 Ramazan facilitation centers across the province.

The Chief Minister said that all resources would be utilized to provide maximum relief to the people in the month of Ramazan.