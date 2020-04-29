KP Govt approves Rs 2m grant for tribal districts' press club

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Wednesday approved Rs 2 million grant for press clubs in tribal districts for promotion of journalism

Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Ajmal Wazir said that on his special request the Chief Minister has approved the grant so that free and fair journalism could be promoted in the tribal areas and the real problems of masses could be highlighted through media.

He said that KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan as fulfilled another promised made with the journalists' community, adding that more measures would also be taken for promotion of journalism and welfare of journalists' community in tribal areas.