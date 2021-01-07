KP govt approves Rs. 3 billion to empower youth in newly merged districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched Rs. 3 billion project for the youth of merged districts.

Project Steering Committee Meeting of 'Youth Development Package & Establishment of Youth Facilities' in Merged Areas held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan. The meeting was attended by Secretary sports, Director Youth Affairs, Chief PP&H section P&DD, Officials from education Department and Deputy Commissioners of Merged Districts.

The meeting approved project workplan for the year 2020-21. The meeting was informed that the project total worth is PKR 3 Billion and the duration of project is 2 years.

The KP government is going to set up 7 jawan markaz (youth centres) in all newly merged districts under the project.

It will encourage tribal youth to participate in healthy recreational activities.

Other activities reflected under Youth Development Package include Talent Hunt, Promotions and Exposure Programs worth Rs. 560 millions, Capacity Building & Awareness Programs worth Rs 540 million, Special Youth Development Initiatives worth Rs. 300 million, Youth Endowment Funds worth Rs. 229 million.

The tribal youth could play a vibrant and active role in the progress and prosperity of the nation if proper opportunities are provided.

Various projects were being launched in merged areas in line with accelerated implementation programme for socioeconomic empowerment of youth.

Youth Development Package and Establishment of Youth Facilities would bring the tribal youth at par with rest of the country.