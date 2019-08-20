KP Govt approves Rs 32.5 mln for Govt High School Ormariyan: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Ormar Tuesday said the provincial government has approved Rs 32.5 million for construction of government high school Ormariyar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Ormar Tuesday said the provincial government has approved Rs 32.5 million for construction of government high school Ormariyar.

Talking to media here he said the project would soon be executed and completed so that the children of Ormariyan could start their education without any delay.

He said that being the top priority of the PTI government the education sector was getting funds without any delay, adding that the government was doing reforms and legislation in all institutions for good governance and real change.

He expressed the resolve of PTI government to spend each and every penny from government exchequer on projects of public welfare while considering it their basic right.