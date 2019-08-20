UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Approves Rs 32.5 Mln For Govt High School Ormariyan: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:58 PM

KP Govt approves Rs 32.5 mln for Govt High School Ormariyan: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Ormar Tuesday said the provincial government has approved Rs 32.5 million for construction of government high school Ormariyar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Ormar Tuesday said the provincial government has approved Rs 32.5 million for construction of government high school Ormariyar.

Talking to media here he said the project would soon be executed and completed so that the children of Ormariyan could start their education without any delay.

He said that being the top priority of the PTI government the education sector was getting funds without any delay, adding that the government was doing reforms and legislation in all institutions for good governance and real change.

He expressed the resolve of PTI government to spend each and every penny from government exchequer on projects of public welfare while considering it their basic right.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Media All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Samir Iftikhar wins USTA El Paso Tennis Tournament ..

3 minutes ago

District Nazim inaugurates solarization of Nehqi H ..

1 minute ago

Islamic State Terror Group 'More Powerful' Today i ..

1 minute ago

Two killed in road accident in Bannu

1 minute ago

Sudanese Opposition Coalition Agrees List of Candi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to resolving Kashmir issue: Ch Akhl ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.