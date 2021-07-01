UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Approves Rs 3.5 Bln Budget For KTH To Improve Services: Jhagra

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:50 PM

KP govt approves Rs 3.5 bln budget for KTH to improve services: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that the government has approved Rs 3.5 billion budget for the year 2021-22 for Khyber Teaching Hospital with an aim to increase and improve the services at the hospital.

Addressing an orientation session with 142 newly inducted junior officers at KTH, he said that for the first time in the history of the province the government has released 100 percent development budget by July 1.

He said the government has planned to increase the number of services at KTH and renovation of building work adding that role of board of Governors of the hospital was highly laudable in providing essential health services to the people of the province.

Earlier addressing the newly inducted graduates and house officers, he said the graduates were the future of the medical society where they would serve the humanity in every way.

He emphasized upon the participants of the session that they should bring positive changes in their lives and show something new, think positive, set a goal of their life and struggle to achieve these goals.

He mentioned the example of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that captain of national cricket team is the Prime Minister of this country today and serving the nation.

He advised them to work dedicatedly and help improve the department and serve the patients with care and professionally.

At the end of occasion Health Minister visited various vicinities such as renovated wards, new OPD building, vaccination center and appreciated the arrangements.

Chairman Board of Governors Khyber Teaching Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar, Medical Director Prof Dr Roohul Muqim, Hospital Director Dr Zafar Afridi and Associate Hospital Director Dr Saud islam were also present.

Related Topics

Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Saud July Afridi Government Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates and Travelport reach agreements on un-sur ..

26 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack attempt on Saudi ..

41 minutes ago

Nominations open for 2022 Zayed Award for Human Fr ..

41 minutes ago

AED 4.5 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

56 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.