KP govt approves Rs 3.5 bln budget for KTH to improve services: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that the government has approved Rs 3.5 billion budget for the year 2021-22 for Khyber Teaching Hospital with an aim to increase and improve the services at the hospital.

Addressing an orientation session with 142 newly inducted junior officers at KTH, he said that for the first time in the history of the province the government has released 100 percent development budget by July 1.

He said the government has planned to increase the number of services at KTH and renovation of building work adding that role of board of Governors of the hospital was highly laudable in providing essential health services to the people of the province.

Earlier addressing the newly inducted graduates and house officers, he said the graduates were the future of the medical society where they would serve the humanity in every way.

He emphasized upon the participants of the session that they should bring positive changes in their lives and show something new, think positive, set a goal of their life and struggle to achieve these goals.

He mentioned the example of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that captain of national cricket team is the Prime Minister of this country today and serving the nation.

He advised them to work dedicatedly and help improve the department and serve the patients with care and professionally.

At the end of occasion Health Minister visited various vicinities such as renovated wards, new OPD building, vaccination center and appreciated the arrangements.

Chairman Board of Governors Khyber Teaching Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar, Medical Director Prof Dr Roohul Muqim, Hospital Director Dr Zafar Afridi and Associate Hospital Director Dr Saud islam were also present.