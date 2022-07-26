UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Approves RS 3.70 Bn For Development Projects In Buner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 01:00 PM

KP govt approves RS 3.70 bn for development projects in Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has approved Rs. 3.70 billion under annual development programme for development projects in district Buner.

In a statement, Chief Minister said that KP government is committed to equal and uniform development of all districts in the province.

The amount allocated for the district development plan for various sectors is Rs. 2.50 billion.

The amount allocated for the upgradation of rural health centre (RHC) Totalai to category D Hospital is Rs. 250 million.

For the rehabilitation and construction of roads from Shaheeda Sar to Ete Khor and Sar Kala to Bartiraj the amount allocated is Rs.700 million.

The estimate land acquisition and payment to owners for construction of Swat expressway to Ambela, Buner and feasibility study of construction of medical collegein Buner is Rs 25 billion.

