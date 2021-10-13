UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Approves Rs. 5.22 Bln For 12 New Colleges In Merged District

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government approved a grant of Rs 5.22 billion for the construction of 12 new colleges in the merged districts to ensure quality education.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that KP government was committed to ensure equal opportunities in higher education and basic education in merged districts as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for socio-economic uplift of these areas.

Talking to APP, he said that these new colleges Government Degree College Salarzai, Bajaur, Degree College, Atmankhel, Bajaur, Girls Degree College, Atmankhel, Bajaur, Degree College Halimzai, Mohmand, Girls Degree College Landikotal, Khyber, Degree College Lower Kuram, Degree College Spain Wam Shivai North Waziristan, Girls Degree College Mir Ali North Waziristan, Degree College Sarokai South Waziristan, Degree College Dora Nahar Khyber, Girls Degree College FR Bannu and Government Degree College Pang Naqib Khel Tank.

"Provision of uniform quality education and employment opportunities remained top priority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government", he said.

He said that total 303 degree colleges exist in the province and 40 more would be added by next year, adding that commerce colleges are being upgraded to specialized Model Colleges where specialized courses would be offered.

He said, the�government got approved Rs 600�million�for setting up of 30 model colleges and arranged third party feasibility study of these colleges to ensure transparency.

He said seven law colleges and a campus of National College of Arts Lahore would be set up in the province.

Bangash said total of 42 new colleges have been reflected in the current Annual Development Programme (ADP), including 12 colleges in newly-merged districts for which amount has been released.

He said KP government constructed 20 colleges in the last financial year, and 25 more colleges would be completed this year.

He said 45 vehicles were purchased to provide transport services to students of merged districts and within two weeks these vehicles would be delivered.

Bangash said 313 vehicles are required to provide transport service to female students in settle districts and for the purpose the government would invest Rs 1.9 billion.

He further said that 1900 posts of lecturers were advertised through KP Public Service Commission and for their hiring Rs 620 million had been allocated. Similarly Rs 2 billion had been allocated to financially support the public sector universities in financial crunch.

